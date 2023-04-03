Joe Biden's decision not to attend King Charles' coronation called insult to UK

US President Joe Biden's decision to skip the King's Coronation has been called an insult to the United Kingdom by a British newspaper.

Reports recently said that the US president might send First Lady Jill Biden to attend the ceremony but his decision has not gone down well with millions of royal fans and the British media.

A leading British newspaper said Biden's decision would be an "extraordinary insult to the United Kingdom" as one of the country's closest allies.

GB News' Mark Dolan who said: "The UK, America’s closest ally – an economic, military and diplomatic partner on the world stage - will not be honoured with the presence of a man so doddery, he makes the cast of last of the summer wine look positively sprightly."



It said the US president's snub comes after he previously revealed his Irish mum's hatred for the monarchy.



A White House source told Time Magazine last month that the King's Coronation "does not feel like an event Joe Biden will attend."

A report in TIME last month said US President Joe Biden is not expected to attend King Charles coronation on May 6.

Journalist Omid Scobie took to Twitter to share a screenshot of an Independent story on Cop26 climate conference published in November 2021 and wrote, "Wonder if it has anything to do with it."

The story headlined "Shocked Camilla hasn't stopped talking about hearing 'Joe Biden break wind' at Cop26 Glasgow", suggested that the then Duchess of Cornwall was critical of the US president.

The story said, "Boris Johnson may have hailed Joe Biden as “a big breath of fresh air” – but it appears that events at the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow may have given the Duchess of Cornwall, on some level, grounds to disagree."

It said the US president met with Camilla and various other members of the royal family during a reception at Kelvingrove Art Gallery to mark the summit’s opening night, attended by world leaders.