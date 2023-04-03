Snoop Dogg saves Wrestlemania, does People's Elbow

Rapper Snoop Dogg saved WrestleMania 39 on Sunday taking inspiration from his inner Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dogg defeated The Miz in an off the cuff match after an injury to Shane McMahon.



The match was over almost as soon as it began for Shane O’ Mac. After trying to jump over The Miz in the ring, he came down wrong and injured his leg. McMahon, 53, seemingly tore his quad early in the match and was able to hobble backstage.

Rapper Snoop Dogg then took over in a surprise move and popped Miz in the face two times before hitting him with his own version of the People’s Elbow to secure the 3-count for himself.

Snoop Dogg segment was a Wrestlemania moment that nobody expected.

The People’s Elbow is a signature move used by WWE superstar Dwayne Johnson aka ‘The Rock’, and the first documented use of it took place in 1998.

WrestleMania is a professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) and livestreaming event held yearly between mid-March and mid-April by WWE, the world's largest professional wrestling promotion. It premiered in 1985, with the 39th edition in Inglewood, California on April 1 and 2, 2023.



