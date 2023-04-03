 
Monday Apr 03 2023
Viewers laud 'Grace' season three finale

Monday Apr 03, 2023

Viewers laud 'Grace' season three finale 

ITV's detective drama Grace's third season finale dramatic end led viewers to the edge of their seats.

The gripping series fans revealed their reactions on Twitter.

"This series of #Grace on @ITV was brilliant! Somehow manages to go from strength to strength," one person tweeted.

While another commented, "Brilliant storyline. Outstanding cast. Enjoyed every episode of series three, #Grace. Come back soon. Sunday night won't be the same without you. Series four @itv soon, please."

One user heaped praise on author Peter James, the author whose work inspired the series.

"@peterjamesuk @ITV Brilliant series once again, and plenty left for the next! Skilfully rewritten for TV and thoroughly enjoyable. Thank you!"

On the other hand, scores also sang the praise of John Simm's performance.

"Grace is brilliant. I hope we get more series in the future. Fantastic show, and John Simm is just a brilliant actor," one said.

While another added, "Very clever writing, John Simm is excellent."

The show depicts dedicated detective Roy Grace (John Simm) in Brighton, grieved by his wife's disappearance, who investigates horrible crimes for the East Sussex police.

