Hilaria Baldwin wishes ‘love, happiness’ to husband Alec Baldwin on his 65th birthday

Alec Baldwin celebrated his milestone 65th birthday on Monday (April 03). The Hollywood star received extra love and wishes from his adorable family on his big day.

Alec’s wife Hilaria Baldwin turned to her social media and penned a loving tribute to her husband, in celebration of his 65th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the yoga instructor, 39, dropped an adorable picture of the Baldwin clan. She was seen posing with the Emmy-winning actor and their seven children also joined the couple in the frame.



Hilaria captioned the picture, “A photo of our wildness, just as we are.” She went on to add, “may this year bring you peace, health, and happiness.”

Hilaria concluded her sweet tribute by saying, “we feel lucky to be by your side…through all of it. Happy birthday, Alec—we love you.”

The couple share seven children together, including four sons, Rafael, seven, Leonardo, six, Romeo, four, and Eduardo, two.

They have also welcomed three daughters, Carmen, nine, Maria, two and six-month-old Ilaria, who was born last year in September 2022.

The 30 Rock star reposted the photo onto his own Instagram page and simply captioned it, “65 isn’t so bad…”



Alec also shared a separate post featuring him and his wife snuggling close together. He penned in the caption, “I’m lucky…”

Earlier on Sunday, both Alec and his wife celebrated the 11-year anniversary since their engagement, which took place in April 2012.