Tuesday Apr 04 2023
Hailey Bieber pens sweet birthday tribute to Justin Bieber’s ‘beautiful’ mom

Tuesday Apr 04, 2023

Hailey Bieber turned to her social media handle to wish her husband, Justin Bieber's mom, Pattie Mallette, her 48th birthday.

The supermodel won fans’ hearts as she penned a heartwarming message for her mother-in-law, who turned 48 on April 2.

Hailey, on her Instagram Story, wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful Mama in Law," adding, "I love you!"

The runway queen posted the same adorable snap Pattie had previously on Hailey's 26th birthday back in November.

"Happy birthday @haileybieber," Pattie wrote at the time. "I can't wait to see what God has in store for you ahead. May this year be full of good surprises and lots of love. Your strength and kindness are inspiring. So grateful you were born! Love you lots."

Hailey’s sweet birthday message for the Peaches singer’s mom came after the husband and wife duo celebrated the launch of her beauty brand Rhode in Canada last week.

Hailey and Justin attended the glamorous event in Toronto just days after the skincare entrepreneur thanked Selena Gomez 'for speaking out' following their alleged feud on social media.

