Tuesday Apr 04 2023
'Game of Thrones' star wants to do Bollywood comedy

Tuesday Apr 04, 2023

Citadel star Richard Madden said he would work in Bollywood if ever given the opportunity during the promotion of an upcoming thriller show on Amazon Prime Video.

The Game of Thrones actor responded to the Bollywood role question, "Absolutely, India makes more movies than any other country in the world and has an incredible amount of talent. I would be honoured to work here. I would like to do something comedic because I have not done it."

While the series, another lead star Priyanka Chopra was asked to leave any advice for Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who will star in the Indian adaptation of the series.

The Baywatch star replied, "I don't think so I can give any advice as they are both so accomplished actors in their way. There is nothing I can say. I met Varun recently at the NMACC event and he was telling me how the shoot is going and how exciting it is. There are some really cool threads that connect the other installments and our installments. You will find it out after you start watching it and realise how we are all connected to each other."

