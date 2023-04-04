 
Ashley Graham speaks up about fashion industry stereotype in powerful speech
Ashley Graham has recently reflected on challenging stereotypical beauty standards at the National Women's History Museum's 2023 Women Making History Awards.

“When I got more experienced, I realised that I had stepped into a world that didn't think I fit the mold of what success and beauty truly looked like,” said Ashley while delivering a powerful speech at the event.

“Throughout my career, I've heard so many noes,” remarked the 35-year-old.

However, the model extended her gratitude to a “strong support system of women” who have “helped shaped every pivotal moment in my life”.

“There have been women that I could call and trust to get me through it,” commented Ashley.

The model added, “It's because of them that I was able to challenge the industry that made me feel like I wasn't enough, and I could pay it forward by inspiring thousands of women around the world.”

It is pertinent to mention that Ashley was one of five women honoured at the event, including Uma Thurman, Sharon Stone, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton and civil rights activist Willie Pearl Mackey King.

