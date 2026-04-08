Cardi B fuels Nicki Minaj feud by bringing her ex on stage

Cardi and Meek Mill have collaborated on his song, 'On Me'

Nicki Minaj’s ex Meek Mill just put the “drama” in Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama Tour.

On Tuesday, April 7, Cardi B surprised fans by bringing out Meek Mill during her April 7 concert in Philadelphia. The unexpected appearance instantly lit up the sold-out crowd at the Xfinity Mobile Arena, and reignited chatter about Cardi and Nicki’s infamous 8-year feud.

Nicki and Meek Mill dated for two years before breaking up in January 2017. E! News reported that the pair were “fighting on and off for a little while,” building up to a “bigger fight and then called it quits.”

Just one year later, Cardi and Nicki had an explosive physical fight at a New York Fashion Week party, sparking their longstanding feud. The rap icons have continued to throw jabs at each other online until as recently as last year.

But the past drama didn’t stop Cardi and Meek from bringing the heat on Tuesday as the latter performed his iconic 2012 track Dreams and Nightmares, while Cardi hyped the audience. At the end of his performance, the pair embraced.

Cardi and Meek previously teamed up for his Championships album in 2018, collaborating on the song On Me.