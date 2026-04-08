'Euphoria' creator gives a glimpse into late Angus Cloud's role in Season 3

Euphoria star Angus Cloud passed away before filming for Season 3 had begun, but the show creator Sam Levinson shared how they found a way to honour him posthumously.

The 41-year-old filmmaker recently attended the Season 3 premiere, and told the press how he decided to keep Cloud alive in the show.

"There’s a lot of scenes where people are talking to him on the phone. I thought if I couldn’t keep him alive in life, then maybe within the show I could keep him alive there. The whole thing was a way to honour him,” Levinson said.

Cloud played the character of Fezco in the show, who was a drug dealer and his future remained uncertain at the end of Season 2, as it ended on a cliffhanger.

However, now that the show's creator has confirmed that he lives on, Euphoria fans got a clue into where Fezco stands.

Although fans on social media initially had an apprehensive reaction to Levinson including Cloud in the show, as they hoped he didn't use an A.I-generated voice for his character, the majority was glad to see another glimpse of him.

The actor tragically died due to a drug overdose in 2023, after he appeared on the show in 2022.

Cloud's family later shared that he had been struggling with mental health, and grief after his father's passing.