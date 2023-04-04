 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 04 2023
By
Web Desk

'Barbie' trailer starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is finally here: Watch

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 04, 2023

Barbie trailer starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is finally here: Watch

The much-awaited Barbie trailer, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is finally here

Barbie and Ken are in the real world and have to struggle with not being just dolls anymore.

The trailer also shows, other actors as different iterations of Barbie, including Dua Lipa as mermaid Barbie, as per Variety.

The trailer does not reveal much in terms of the characters and storylines. Greta Gerwig serves as the director.

The other cast includes Will Ferrell as the Mattel CEO, Connor Swindells, Nicola Coughlan, Emerald Fennell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, America Ferrera, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Sharon Rooney, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya and Jamie Demetriou, as well as additional Barbie and Kens, including Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Simu Liu, Scott Evans and Ncuti Gatwa.

Mattel Films, Heyday Films, and Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley’s, LuckyChap Entertainment have co-produced the film. Meanwhile, Gerwig and her husband, filmmaker Noah Baumbach, have co-written and directed the movie.

Barbie is bowing to the audience on July 21.

Check out the complete trailer below:



More From Entertainment:

'We Live In Time' starring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield rolls camera

'We Live In Time' starring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield rolls camera
London theatres mull 'phone ban' after James Norton leak

London theatres mull 'phone ban' after James Norton leak
Legendary moves to produce 'Street Fighter' film, series

Legendary moves to produce 'Street Fighter' film, series
Darth Vader inspired Bowser voice: Jack Black

Darth Vader inspired Bowser voice: Jack Black
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expected to receive Met Gala invite: PR expert video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expected to receive Met Gala invite: PR expert
Taemin from SHINee posts letter following military discharge

Taemin from SHINee posts letter following military discharge
Prince Harry ‘fears’ Meghan Markle’s ‘power’ over him, claims expert video

Prince Harry ‘fears’ Meghan Markle’s ‘power’ over him, claims expert
BTS’ Jimin reveals his father’s reaction to his solo album

BTS’ Jimin reveals his father’s reaction to his solo album
'Blue Beetle' different from other superheroes: Xolo Maridueña

'Blue Beetle' different from other superheroes: Xolo Maridueña

'Thor' director helps out 'Guardians' filmmaker on 'Vol. 3'

'Thor' director helps out 'Guardians' filmmaker on 'Vol. 3'
Song Hye Kyo from Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ thanks fans with letter

Song Hye Kyo from Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ thanks fans with letter
Tom Cruise wows fans as he flies helicopter to ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ set in Kent

Tom Cruise wows fans as he flies helicopter to ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ set in Kent