 
menu menu menu
pakistan
time Wednesday Apr 05 2023
By
OCOur Correspondent

ECP meets today to discuss Supreme Court election ruling

By
OCOur Correspondent

time Wednesday Apr 05, 2023

An undayed image of the Election Commission of Pakistan building. —APP/File
An undayed image of the Election Commission of Pakistan building. —APP/File

  • ECP to mull over verdict in today's emergency meeting.
  • CEC will chair meeting at ECP headquarters in Islamabad.
  • Commission will chalk out its strategy in light of SC order.

ISLAMABAD: Amid controversy over the Supreme Court ruling that declared the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) order to postpone elections in Punjab as “unconstitutional”, the electoral body will meet today to mull over the verdict.

According to a The News report published today, the ECP has convened an emergency meeting today for consultations on the SC verdict.

The meeting will be held at the ECP Secretariat at 11am with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja in the chair.

It was learnt that the forum intended to chalk out its plan of action in the light of the apex court order.

“The commission will have a detailed look at the SC order from different angles and what exactly are the directions and proposals, if any,” a senior official of the electoral body told the publication.

He said the election schedule given by the commission for the Punjab Assembly’s general election would also be deliberated upon.

SC orders polling in Punjab on May 14

The Supreme Court on Tuesday voided the ECP’s decision on Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) elections.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan announced the decision in open court and declared the ECP’s decision to hold polls on October 8 as unconstitutional.

The court directed the ECP to reinstate its previous election schedule under which polls were to be held and extended it by 13 days.

The court clarified that the ECP could not go beyond the 90-day stipulated time and stated that 13 days were wasted because of the ECP’s unlawful decision.

The top court also directed the caretaker government in Punjab to assist the ECP and instructed the commission to inform it if the government refused to do so.

The constitution and laws of the election commission did not allow an extension of the date, it added.

According to the decision, candidates would be able to submit nomination papers from April 10, the electoral body would publish the list of candidates on April 19, and electoral symbols would be issued by April 20.

The court also directed the government to release Rs 21 billion for elections in Punjab by April 10 and told the ECP to submit a report on the matter in court the same day. In the case of non-provision of funds, the court will issue an appropriate order, it added.

PM calls SC ruling ‘murder of justice’

In his reaction, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif equated the judicial murder of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto with the verdict of the apex court and said that it was ironic that the ex-premier was judicially murdered on April 4 and once again on the same day justice was "murdered".

Speaking in the National Assembly, the prime minister said the cabinet meeting had demanded that the reference over the judicial murder of the late premier pending for the last 12 years should be taken up and decided by the full court.

“The world knows that ZAB’s case was a judicial murder as one of the former judges who had decided the case, had accepted it in his memoirs,” he said.

Praising ZAB, PM Shehbaz said he was among the founders of the 1973 Constitution and his historic contribution would always be remembered.

“The events that took place in the past 72 hours are tantamount to the murder of justice.”

More From Pakistan:

Punjab election case: Nawaz Sharif asks parliament to file reference against SC judges

Punjab election case: Nawaz Sharif asks parliament to file reference against SC judges
Pakistani senators object to 'same-sex family' chapter in Cambridge sociology book

Pakistani senators object to 'same-sex family' chapter in Cambridge sociology book
Foreign doctors to treat 'Noor Jahan' from tomorrow

Foreign doctors to treat 'Noor Jahan' from tomorrow
Over 100,000 students in Pakistan prepare to sit for Cambridge exams after Eid

Over 100,000 students in Pakistan prepare to sit for Cambridge exams after Eid
Govt to move SC for hearing Bhutto’s 'judicial murder' reference by full court

Govt to move SC for hearing Bhutto’s 'judicial murder' reference by full court
Census date extended to ensure complete coverage of population

Census date extended to ensure complete coverage of population
Efforts being made to resume Pak-China bus service: Ahsan Iqbal

Efforts being made to resume Pak-China bus service: Ahsan Iqbal
PM likens SC decision over polls to ‘judicial murder’ of ZA Bhutto

PM likens SC decision over polls to ‘judicial murder’ of ZA Bhutto
Slamming SC verdict, law minister calls for ‘institutions to work within constitutional framework’

Slamming SC verdict, law minister calls for ‘institutions to work within constitutional framework’
Federal cabinet rejects top court’s verdict in election delay case

Federal cabinet rejects top court’s verdict in election delay case
Legal wizards weigh in on SC's 'historic ruling' on PTI’s plea

Legal wizards weigh in on SC's 'historic ruling' on PTI’s plea
SC closes case that prompted Justice Isa to suspend 'suo motu' hearings

SC closes case that prompted Justice Isa to suspend 'suo motu' hearings