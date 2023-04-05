Samantha Ruth Prabhu on 'North Vs South' debate: ‘There's no wall’

Samantha believes 'audience today watch movies in different languages'

Like many other celebrities, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has also shared her opinion regarding the ongoing South versus North debate.

According to her, there is no wall between north and south nowadays as people are also comfortable watching films in different languages.

She stated: "There's no wall between North and South films now. I don't want to engage in any debate over this. As an actor, it gives me immense pleasure that I can work in films across languages. Nowadays, audiences also watch movies from different languages."

At present, Prabhu is gearing up for her upcoming film Shaakuntalam which is written and directed by Gunasekhar. The film is being produced under the banners of Gunna Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions.

While giving a brief about the film, The Family Man star added: "It's a love story. And love is like a universe in itself. Our cultural heritage is rich. And the story of this film is inspired by one of our oldest classics. Apart from the story, the movie has high-level graphics and special effects. I am excited as well as a bit nervous. The budget of the film is quite high. But I feel the audience will love the movie."

Shaakuntalam is all set to hit theatres on April 14 in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil languages, reports Indiatoday.