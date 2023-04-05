 
menu menu menu
pakistan
time Wednesday Apr 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Imran warns govt of retaliation if polls delayed

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Apr 05, 2023

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses supporters via video link from Lahore, on April 5, 2023. — YouTube/PTI
PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses supporters via video link from Lahore, on April 5, 2023. — YouTube/PTI

  • PTI Chairman Imran Khan asks supporters to gear up for resistance.
  • Khan says overseas Pakistanis' investment to resolve dollar crunch.
  • PTI marks 'Youm-e-Tashakkur' to celebrate Supreme Court's order.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday warned the coalition government of retaliation if the polls in Punjab — as ordered by the Supreme Court — were not held on time.

"Today, I am telling the entire nation to gear up. Get ready. If we do not stand up for [...] elections, then history will not forgive us," Khan told his supporters via video link as the party marked 'Youm-e-Tashakkur' or 'thanks giving' to celebrate the Supreme Court verdict which ordered holding the polls in Punjab.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court has unanimously declared the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) order to delay the election in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa "unconstitutional".

The three-member bench — led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar, and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan — also ordered the electoral body to hold an election in the province on May 14.

The ECP postponed the date of the election in Punjab to October 8 — initially scheduled to take place on April 30 — citing a resurgence of terror attacks, a shortage of security personnel and an unprecedented economic crisis.

After the order, the election commission notified May 14 as the election date, with the stalled polling process to resume on April 10.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the federal cabinet have unanimously rejected the verdict and are set to present a resolution in the parliament against the verdict.

Addressing a meeting of the coalition parties' leadership in Islamabad earlier today, PM Shehbaz said that the fate of the nation was being decided with strange decisions.

He said that such treatment of the Constitution and law had never been witnessed before and “such a terrible scene has never met [his] eyes”.

But Khan — who was ousted as the prime minister last year in April — believes that the coalition partners are "running away" from elections as their defeat is imminent "and they are well aware of it".

For driving the nation out of the economic crisis, the former prime minister repeated his rhetoric of holding the country's influential people accountable.

"The biggest reform would be bringing the powerful people under the law. Once the rule of law prevails, we will see investment pouring into Pakistan," the PTI chief said.

Khan, who has stressed engaging Pakistanis residing abroad, said if the overseas Pakistanis have assurances that their investment would remain safe, they would start investing, which would resolve the nation's dollar crunch.

The South Asian nation is facing one of its toughest economic crises, struggling with external debts, historic high inflation, and sluggish growth prospects, among other wide-ranging issues.

Currently, the State Bank of Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves are enough for less than a month's imports, while the currency stands at an all-time low of Rs287.85 against the dollar.

More From Pakistan:

Local commander among eight terrorists killed in S Waziristan operation

Local commander among eight terrorists killed in S Waziristan operation
PM Shehbaz laments top court verdict amid coalition parties' meeting

PM Shehbaz laments top court verdict amid coalition parties' meeting
Foreign doctors successfully examine ailing 'Noor Jehan'

Foreign doctors successfully examine ailing 'Noor Jehan'
WATCH: Maryam Nawaz shares glimpse of her 'iftar preps'

WATCH: Maryam Nawaz shares glimpse of her 'iftar preps'
'Youm-e-Tashakkur': PTI to rejoice top court’s verdict in polls delay case

'Youm-e-Tashakkur': PTI to rejoice top court’s verdict in polls delay case
‘Some individuals are doing politics’, Bilawal takes jibe at judiciary

‘Some individuals are doing politics’, Bilawal takes jibe at judiciary
Elephant in distress: Cries of crippled 'Noor Jehan' echo around the world video

Elephant in distress: Cries of crippled 'Noor Jehan' echo around the world
Maryam Nawaz snipes at CJP's comments on parliamentarians

Maryam Nawaz snipes at CJP's comments on parliamentarians
FO warns of serious repercussions of UK minister’s ‘xenophobic’ remarks against Pakistani men

FO warns of serious repercussions of UK minister’s ‘xenophobic’ remarks against Pakistani men
Punjab HED makes important announcement about universities staff salaries

Punjab HED makes important announcement about universities staff salaries
Punjab anti-corruption watchdog moves against ex- ISI DG Faiz Hamid's brother

Punjab anti-corruption watchdog moves against ex- ISI DG Faiz Hamid's brother
Deadly chaos as Pakistanis scramble for scarce donations to cope with runaway prices

Deadly chaos as Pakistanis scramble for scarce donations to cope with runaway prices