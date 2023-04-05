 
Wednesday Apr 05 2023
Journalist reveals Meghan Markle's first bombshell interview about royal family

Wednesday Apr 05, 2023

Senior journalist Chris Shaw has broken his silence on the 'explosive' interview with Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex first spoke of her frustration about the royals in an interview in South Africa.

A journalist behind Prince Harry's wife Meghan's explosive interview in 2019 - in which the Duchess first detailed her frustrations with the Firm - has revealed what went on behind the scenes.

Shaw, the former ITN editorial director, reflected on the chat with Meghan, saying the "little conversation in South Africa" seemed "so outlandishly unexpected and shocking".

Shaw accused the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of a "contradiction" between their desire for privacy and their worldwide media tour.

The editor appeared flaying the at the California-based couple, saying there's a “contradiction” between Meghan and Harry's demand for privacy and their international media campaign promoting their various projects, such as Harry’s memoir Spare and their tell-all Netflix show.

The TV boss, in conversation with Deadline, was asked whether he knew the interview with Meghan was “explosive”, he responded as saying :"That little conversation in South Africa seemed so outlandishly unexpected and shocking … we knew we had something pretty extraordinary."

The ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey charted the royal’s tour of areas of Africa and was the first time Meghan publicly reflected on alleged challenges she faced within the royal household.

A clearly emotional Duchess told ITV presenter Tom Bradby, who is long-time friend of Harry, that the previous year as a member of the royal family had been “hard”.

