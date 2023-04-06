 
Groundbreaking Fact-Checking Course launched for Pakistani journalists by Meta

Thursday Apr 06, 2023

Meta, in collaboration with Poynter Institute, launches a groundbreaking fact-checking course for Pakistani journalists. Twitter
KARACHI: Meta has partnered with the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) at the nonprofit Poynter Institute, to create a free introductory fact-checking course serving journalists in the Asia Pacific region, including Pakistan.

Composed of three modules focusing on fact-checking, verification and debunking and health mis- and disinformation, the course will prime journalists on how to find fact-checkable claims, the methodology for fact-checking and tools and techniques to assist in their journey.

This self-paced course is currently available in 15 languages, including English and Urdu, and is designed to be completed in 2 to 3 hours. Journalists, academics and aspiring fact-checkers throughout the region are encouraged to participate.

All participants who successfully complete the course will receive a certificate honouring their commitment to improving the global information ecosystem.

"Fact checking is an essential pillar of our work to address misinformation at Meta, and we believe upskilling people in Asia Pacific with courses like this, is critical to help develop and strengthen the entire system," said Aya Lowe, Meta’s Integrity Partnerships Manager for the Asia Pacific region.

“By partnering with Meta and offering this free fact-checking course to journalists, the IFCN is taking a crucial step in empowering individuals with the necessary tools to combat misinformation and strengthen journalistic excellence in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Interim Director of the IFCN Ferdi Özsoy.

Meta and the IFCN are key partners that work together to support the information ecosystem through Meta’s Third Party Fact-Checking Program. These programs support journalists, and strengthen and boost the credibility of fact-checkers in the fight against misinformation in the Asia Pacific region.

In Pakistan, Meta’s fact-checking partners are AFP and Soch Fact Check, independently verified by IFCN.

To take the course in Urdu, please here

