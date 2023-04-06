Selena Gomez gives a subtle shoutout Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’

Selena Gomez proved she is bestie Taylor Swift’s biggest fan at heart, just days after she attended her Texas show for her Eras Tour.

The Only Murders in the Building actress, 30, was spotted on Monday, April 3rd, 2023, paying a tribute to Swift as she sported her tour merch in a casual outing.

The Same Old Love crooner donned black leggings from Swift’s Eras Tour in New York while on set for the upcoming Season 3 of her Primetime Emmy-nominated show.

Gomez’s outfit choice comes after she was seen singing and dancing with her half-sister Gracie, 9, at Swift’s show in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, April 1st, 2023, in a private area toward the back of the floor at AT&T Stadium.

Per Page Six, one clip showed Gomez seemingly getting emotional while she smiled and applauded in cadence with the thousands of other fans who showed up to support to the Lavender Haze singer.

The next day, the Calm Down singer took to her Instagram, sharing concert footage, as she expressed her gratitude to the Anti-Hero singer.

“Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy transport into your mystical, euphoric and special world,” she wrote. “Proud to know you! love you forever and always”

During the concert, Swift also shared a sweet moment with Gracie, per social media footage, where the two exchanged gifts, as the singer performed a rendition of 22.

The Delicate singer whipped off her fedora and handed it to the little girl and in turn Gomez’s sister presented Swift a homemade friendship bracelet.