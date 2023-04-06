 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Easter plans unveiled

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Apr 06, 2023

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be out and about celebrating their first Easter holiday as Prince and Princess of Wales.

The couple will be attending the royal family’s traditional Easter Sunday church service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor this weekend, Kensington Palace confirmed to People Magazine.

The service will be bittersweet for the royal family since it will be the first one without Queen Elizabeth, who died in September at age 96, and her funeral was likely the last time the family was at St. George’s Chapel together.

Last year, Prince William, 40, and Princess Kate, 41 attended the Easter church service with Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, an event debut for their two elder children.

Their youngest, 4-year-old Prince Louis, was not in attendance — but he adorably made his first walk to church at Sandringham on Christmas Day later in the day.

It has yet to be confirmed whether the couple’s three children will join them this year.

Moreover, on Tuesday, April 4th, 2023, Buckingham Palace revealed new details of the upcoming Coronation of King Charles which is to be held next month.

In the statement, courtiers confirmed the role Prince George will play in the historic service. The palace said that the second-in-line to the throne will serve as a Page of Honour alongside Queen Camilla’s grandsons, Freddy Parker Bowles, Gus Lopes and Louis Lopes. As part of a group of eight, the boys will process together through Westminster Abbey.

More From Entertainment:

Steven Tyler denies assault allegations against him claiming it was ‘consensual’

Steven Tyler denies assault allegations against him claiming it was ‘consensual’
Matt Damon explains how he relied on pal Ben Affleck after becoming famous

Matt Damon explains how he relied on pal Ben Affleck after becoming famous
Selena Gomez gives a subtle shoutout Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’

Selena Gomez gives a subtle shoutout Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’
Snoop Dogg exits FaZe Clan following company's stocks drop

Snoop Dogg exits FaZe Clan following company's stocks drop
'Joker: Folie à Deux,' wraps up with new images of Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix

'Joker: Folie à Deux,' wraps up with new images of Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix
King Charles confronts the biggest challenge ahead of coronation

King Charles confronts the biggest challenge ahead of coronation

New rules mean Harry, Prince Andrew will have no place on balcony at coronation

New rules mean Harry, Prince Andrew will have no place on balcony at coronation

Biden accepts King Charles invitation after backlash

Biden accepts King Charles invitation after backlash

Chris Evans gushes over 'Red One' co-star Dwayne Johnson: 'He's incredible'

Chris Evans gushes over 'Red One' co-star Dwayne Johnson: 'He's incredible'
Meghan Markle's always had money on her mind says expert

Meghan Markle's always had money on her mind says expert

King Charles accused of disrespecting late Queen Elizabeth

King Charles accused of disrespecting late Queen Elizabeth

Are Tom Brady, Reese Witherspoon actually dating?: details inside

Are Tom Brady, Reese Witherspoon actually dating?: details inside