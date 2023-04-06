 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Seth Rogen trashes 1993 live-action 'Super Mario Bros'

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Apr 06, 2023

Seth Rogen trashes 1993 live-action Super Mario Bros
Seth Rogen trashes 1993 live-action 'Super Mario Bros'

Comedian and filmmaker Seth Rogen is throwing brickbats at the 1993 live-action “Super Mario Bros.”

Rogen, who is the voice of Donkey Kong in the new animated film The Super Mario Bros. Movie, spoke about his personal connection to the Nintendo franchise and how disappointment he was with the older version.

“When I was 11, I saw the original ‘Mario Bros.’ movie and I was so excited. But it’s one of the worst films ever made,” Rogen told Variety.

“I was so disappointed. I think it made me realize that movies, like, could be bad. That never occurred to me until that moment.”

Rogen added, “It really bummed me out. It’s nice to vindicate that moment. It’s nice to know that 11-year-olds out there … won’t be disappointed in the same way that I was.”

Rogen stars next to Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Jack Black, and Anya Taylor-Joy.

“It’s nice because when you’re doing a voice, you just get to focus on coming up with jokes that maybe children will laugh at,” Rogen continued of the animated comedy.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a 2023 computer-animated adventure feature based on Nintendo's Mario video game franchise. The movie opened in theatres April 5, 2023.

More From Entertainment:

Plans to fly Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Coronation are underway: Sources video

Plans to fly Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Coronation are underway: Sources
Jennifer Garner on how ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ mirrors her reality as mom of teenagers

Jennifer Garner on how ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ mirrors her reality as mom of teenagers
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Easter plans unveiled video

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Easter plans unveiled
Bruce Willis wife Emma Heming admits she liked him, ex-wife Demi Moore ‘together’

Bruce Willis wife Emma Heming admits she liked him, ex-wife Demi Moore ‘together’
Genevieve Padalecki reflects on ‘very difficult’ time during her sister’s accident

Genevieve Padalecki reflects on ‘very difficult’ time during her sister’s accident
Steven Tyler denies assault allegations against him claiming it was ‘consensual’

Steven Tyler denies assault allegations against him claiming it was ‘consensual’
Matt Damon explains how he relied on pal Ben Affleck after becoming famous

Matt Damon explains how he relied on pal Ben Affleck after becoming famous
Selena Gomez gives a subtle shoutout Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’

Selena Gomez gives a subtle shoutout Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’
Snoop Dogg exits FaZe Clan following company's stocks drop

Snoop Dogg exits FaZe Clan following company's stocks drop
'Joker: Folie à Deux,' wraps up with new images of Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix

'Joker: Folie à Deux,' wraps up with new images of Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix
King Charles confronts the biggest challenge ahead of coronation

King Charles confronts the biggest challenge ahead of coronation

New rules mean Harry, Prince Andrew will have no place on balcony at coronation

New rules mean Harry, Prince Andrew will have no place on balcony at coronation