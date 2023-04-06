Seth Rogen trashes 1993 live-action 'Super Mario Bros'

Comedian and filmmaker Seth Rogen is throwing brickbats at the 1993 live-action “Super Mario Bros.”

Rogen, who is the voice of Donkey Kong in the new animated film The Super Mario Bros. Movie, spoke about his personal connection to the Nintendo franchise and how disappointment he was with the older version.

“When I was 11, I saw the original ‘Mario Bros.’ movie and I was so excited. But it’s one of the worst films ever made,” Rogen told Variety.

“I was so disappointed. I think it made me realize that movies, like, could be bad. That never occurred to me until that moment.”

Rogen added, “It really bummed me out. It’s nice to vindicate that moment. It’s nice to know that 11-year-olds out there … won’t be disappointed in the same way that I was.”

Rogen stars next to Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Jack Black, and Anya Taylor-Joy.

“It’s nice because when you’re doing a voice, you just get to focus on coming up with jokes that maybe children will laugh at,” Rogen continued of the animated comedy.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a 2023 computer-animated adventure feature based on Nintendo's Mario video game franchise. The movie opened in theatres April 5, 2023.