entertainment
Thursday Apr 06 2023
Thursday Apr 06, 2023

Stromae cancels sold-out shows in the wake of health issues

Belgian pop star Stromae has cancelled 14 sold-out European tour dates due to health reasons.

Announcing the news on social media the 'Alors On Danse' singer said:

"I have come to the realisation that my current health state does not allow me to come and meet all of you at the moment."

"Surrounded by my family I have to take the time to get better in order to resume performing," he wrote.

"I hope to give you more positive news very soon. I am looking forward to seeing all of you and to resume this tour alongside my teams who have been supporting me all throughout these years. Look after yourselves."

Stromae earlier cancelled multiple concert dates in France in March 2023.

The 38-year-old singer has always been transparent about his mental health and past suicidal thoughts. In 2018 he told France 2:

"I don't want to offend people who came to my concerts by saying this, but (concerts) became a little less pleasure, and more a real job.”

One of the best French speaking musicians, Stromae has also taken time off in the past. The singer returned to performing in 2022 after seven years. He later said it was due to burnout and the side-effects of anti-malaria medication.

His forthcoming performances on the 2023 Multitude Tour included Amsterdam, London, Rome, Lyon and Berlin. He still has dates remaining on his tour in June.

