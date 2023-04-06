Prince Louis attendance at the Coronation will be revealed ‘closer to time’

The youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, will potentially be absent from his grandfather, King Charles III’s upcoming coronation.

According to a palace source cited by Page Six, the four-year-old royal might not attend the ceremony due to his behaviour at past events. The insider added, “He’s only 4, after all.”

However, Louis’ older sister, Princess Charlotte, will be in attendance, the palace source told the outlet.

As for Prince George, the nine-year-old has a special role during the ceremony, which was revealed by the Buckingham Palace among several other details of the ceremony on Tuesday, April 4th, 2023

However, official Kensington Palace spokesperson told Page Six, “The Prince and Princess of Wales will make a decision on Prince Louis’ attendance closer to the time.”

Louis infamously made headlines in June 2022 for the funny faces he made on the balcony at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. The young royal was seen covering his ears during the Trooping the Colour flypast and yelling in frustration.

Moreover, three days later, he was seen sticking his tongue out at his mom at the pageant.



Louis’ uncle Mike Tindall blamed his antics on a “complete sugar high” at the time, telling The Good, the Bad & the Rugby podcast listeners that his nephew ate “a lot of sweets.”



The retired athlete, 44, noted, “It’s tough for the [kids to sit there]. They’re all young. It’s a long time.”