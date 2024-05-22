 

Prince Harry, William ‘stubborn' in their fight

Prince William and Prince Harry do not care about cross fire in rift

By
Web Desk

May 22, 2024

Prince Harry and Prince William are stubborn enough to not care about the damage their rift is causing, says an expert.

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex, who are reportedly not speaking to each other, are delved deep into their egos.

Royal expert and author Tom Quinn exclusively told the Mirror: "The fallout between William and Harry has gone on far too long, but both men are notoriously stubborn. William feels that the Royal family has been badly damaged by his brother and Harry feels that William has always treated him as an irrelevance."

He continued: "The only way back for Harry is a proper apology and a promise to stop pretending to be the working Royal he refused to be when he left the UK.”

The expert added: “Both Meghan and Harry, and William and Charles, hate the fact that they are stuck in this poisoned dysfunctional atmosphere, but with the family breakdown having been played out in public for so long, they cannot see a way out of it. Harry wants an apology and to be allowed to do what he wants and William and King Charles want Harry to stay quiet and go away."

Jennifer Lopez reveals things 'twins' don't know about her
Jennifer Lopez reveals things 'twins' don't know about her
King Charles takes major step to protect Kate Middleton from criticism
King Charles takes major step to protect Kate Middleton from criticism
Tom Cruise loses major spot in L.A.'s Scientology community?
Tom Cruise loses major spot in L.A.'s Scientology community?
Chad Michael Murray opens up on short lived Sophia Bush marriage video
Chad Michael Murray opens up on short lived Sophia Bush marriage
'The Bear' stars Ayo Edebiri, Jeremy Allen White gush over their real life bond
'The Bear' stars Ayo Edebiri, Jeremy Allen White gush over their real life bond
Prince William hosts garden party at Buckingham Palace amid major update on Kate Middleton's health
Prince William hosts garden party at Buckingham Palace amid major update on Kate Middleton's health
Charlie Puth breaks silence on Taylor Swift's TTPD name drop
Charlie Puth breaks silence on Taylor Swift's TTPD name drop
Prince William deemed ‘exciting' future King due to THIS factor video
Prince William deemed ‘exciting' future King due to THIS factor
Piers Morgan reacts as Prince Harry faces another major blow in UK
Piers Morgan reacts as Prince Harry faces another major blow in UK
Riley Keough out to stop sale of Elvis Presley's iconic home Graceland
Riley Keough out to stop sale of Elvis Presley's iconic home Graceland
Kris Jenner imposes strict rules for 'Kardashian' sisters amid new stresses video
Kris Jenner imposes strict rules for 'Kardashian' sisters amid new stresses
Prince Harry receives strong warning related to King Charles video
Prince Harry receives strong warning related to King Charles