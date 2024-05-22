Prince Harry would ‘resent' Meghan Markle after Invictus Games: Here's Why

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be in trouble if they do not conduct themselves well at the Invictus Games.

The couple, who is preparing to host the games in Vancouver in 2024, could come in a spat if Meghan Markle tries to overshadow her husband.

Clinical psychologist Dr Sona Kapur tells Mirror: “It can add pressure if not managed well, potentially causing feelings of inadequacy or resentment.”

She added: Success requires open communication, mutual support, and ensuring both partners have opportunities to pursue their interests and shine,” she explained.



This comes as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex make a successful visit to Nigeria. Speaking about their private trip, Royal expert Tom Quinn notes: “For Charles and William, it’s as if Meghan and Harry are saying, ‘We don’t need your permission to be working royals – we will do it on our own terms whenever and wherever we like.’”