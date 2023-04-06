Mrunal Thakur opens up about preparations for her role in ‘Gumraah’

'Gumraah' features Mrunal Thakur and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles

Mrunal Thakur talks about playing a police officer in upcoming film Gumraa, says she closely watched female cops around her locality to prepare for the character.

While talking to Pinkvilla, she shared her process of getting into the role of a police officer.

"For the first time I'm playing a cop. For the first time, I do not have scenes which are emotional scenes; Where I am emoting as much. So my prep was pretty much watching the female cops around the vicinity where I live, at Powai Police Station. So it was very interesting to just watch them; The way they enter the room with so much power; It just needs to be felt. They don't shout. It's just the way they spoke, the way they looked at you. When you say a few words, it just hits the right chord”, added Mrunal.

She also revealed that at times, she took inspiration from one of her uncles who was a police officer.

The actress stated: "There were points where I would ask my uncle about what was his process like. He was in Darubandi and he used to tell me all sorts of stories like this happened and that happened. And it felt great to see him in his uniform. When you wear the uniform, half of the job is already done. That was pretty much my process because Toofan's shoot had just gotten over and I was so much into kick-boxing and all of that. Because of that skill, you automatically get that body language. So, I really enjoyed shooting for Gumraah."

Gumraah also features Aditya Roy Kapur and Ronit Roy in key roles. The film is slated to release on April 7, 2023.