time Thursday Apr 06 2023
time Thursday Apr 06, 2023

Jack Harlow cast alongside Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in 'The Instigators'

American rapper Jack Harlow has joined the cast of star-studded Apple Original Films’ The Instigators, alongside Matt Damon and Casey Affleck.

The elite group also includes Hong Chau, Paul Walter Hauser, Ving Rhames, Ron Perlman, Alfred Molina and Michael Stuhlbarg. Doug Liman is directing.

The film follows two thieves in flight, who escape with the help of one of their therapists after a robbery goes wrong. The script was penned by Chuck MacLean and Affleck and was developed by Jeff Robinov and John Graham and Affleck.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are producing through their newly announced company Artists Equity, along with Robinov and Graham through their Studio 8 and Kevin Walsh through his The Walsh Company.

Harlow, up and coming musician, is no stranger to the film scene having landed the lead role in 20th Century’s White Men Can’t Jump reboot. The 25-year-old notably landed the part following his first-ever film audition.

The Louisville resident is the recipient of six Grammy Award nominations, two No. 1 singles, nearly 20 RIAA platinum certifications and almost 10 billion career streams to date. Harlow released his debut album That’s What They All Say in December 2020.

