 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘needs to hustle’ as a ‘Kardashian copy-cat’

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Apr 06, 2023

File Footage

Experts believe Meghan Markle has become a ‘massive copy-cat’ that “needs to hustle like the Kardashians, Paris Hilton, and other women famous for being themselves.”

These admissions and claims have been issued by PR expert and The Moment Lab founder Matt Yanofsky.

He started it all off by telling to The Mirror about Meghan Markle’s bid for relevancy.

He believes “To stay relevant, Meghan now needs to hustle like the Kardashians, Paris Hilton, and other women famous for being themselves.”

“Like everyone famous for being themselves, she should show up to nearly every event she's invited to attend where there will be cameras.”

“If she acts too cocky to show up at unpaid events, she'll fade into obscurity.”

More From Entertainment:

The Boyz’s agency threatens legal action against invasion of privacy

The Boyz’s agency threatens legal action against invasion of privacy
'The Little Mermaid' film music adds consent

'The Little Mermaid' film music adds consent
Jisoo from Blackpink takes her first solo win on Show Champion

Jisoo from Blackpink takes her first solo win on Show Champion
Will Prince Harry, Meghan Markle regret decision to quit royal family? video

Will Prince Harry, Meghan Markle regret decision to quit royal family?
K-pop group IVE drops stunning new teasers for upcoming album

K-pop group IVE drops stunning new teasers for upcoming album
Prince Harry, William should ‘bury the hatchet by now’ video

Prince Harry, William should ‘bury the hatchet by now’
Royals 'can't have it both ways' if they quit Firm: Sarah Ferguson flays Prince Harry

Royals 'can't have it both ways' if they quit Firm: Sarah Ferguson flays Prince Harry
Drake receives support from father amid Kanye West ‘trolling’ claims

Drake receives support from father amid Kanye West ‘trolling’ claims
Suga from BTS adds new dates to his solo tour

Suga from BTS adds new dates to his solo tour
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry holding King Charles in limbo over Archie, Lilibet video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry holding King Charles in limbo over Archie, Lilibet
'Super Mario Bros. Movie' snubs 'DK' composer

'Super Mario Bros. Movie' snubs 'DK' composer
Jisoo from Blackpink drops ‘Flower’ dance performance video

Jisoo from Blackpink drops ‘Flower’ dance performance video