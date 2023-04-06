Meghan Markle ‘needs to hustle’ as a ‘Kardashian copy-cat’

File Footage

Experts believe Meghan Markle has become a ‘massive copy-cat’ that “needs to hustle like the Kardashians, Paris Hilton, and other women famous for being themselves.”



These admissions and claims have been issued by PR expert and The Moment Lab founder Matt Yanofsky.

He started it all off by telling to The Mirror about Meghan Markle’s bid for relevancy.

He believes “To stay relevant, Meghan now needs to hustle like the Kardashians, Paris Hilton, and other women famous for being themselves.”

“Like everyone famous for being themselves, she should show up to nearly every event she's invited to attend where there will be cameras.”

“If she acts too cocky to show up at unpaid events, she'll fade into obscurity.”