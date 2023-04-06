 
Meghan Markle can only ‘divorce Harry’ to exhaust royal drama’ further’

Meghan Markle has just been warned that she’s officially “exhausted all the royal drama there is to exploit”, unless she plans to divorce Prince Harry in the future.

These claims and revelations have been issued by PR expert and The Moment Lab founder Matt Yanofsky.

He started it all off by telling to The Mirror about Meghan Markle’s bid for better finances.

He believes “Until she divorces Harry, she's exhausted all the royal drama there is to exploit.”

“It's unclear if people would watch a second season of her docu-series or buy a sequel to Harry's book.”

“Many celebs sell millions of copies of their first dramatic memoir, but the second often fails because they have no secrets left to sell.”

