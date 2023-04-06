 
time Thursday Apr 06 2023
Prince Harry’s ‘wounded pride’ isn’t the world’s priority: ‘Should grow up’

time Thursday Apr 06, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been urged to ‘grow up’ and learn to appreciate a ‘wider world view’ where there are other “priorities than the wounded pride of a privileged princeling.”

Royal commentator and expert Nigel Jones brought these claims and accusations to light.

In his interview with Sky News Australia, Mr Jones urged Prince Harry to ‘grow up’.

He believes, “In stark contrast to Harry’s own fractured and fractious relations with the media, the King played this delicate occasion like a true professional.”

“Oblivious to all this, Harry did his best to steal his father’s thunder and overshadow the King’s visit by way of an appearance that – as ever – was all about him.”

“His day in court should make us apprehensive as to whether he intends to try and pull a similarly self-absorbed stunt at his father's Coronation next month.”

“Approaching the age of 40, Harry really does need to grow up and appreciate that the world has other priorities than the wounded pride of a privileged princeling.”

