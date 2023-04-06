 
Showbiz
Thursday Apr 06 2023
Aditi Rao Hydari opens up about her 'highs and lows' in career

Aditi reveals 'people used to bully her for being small'

Aditi Rao Hydari reveals her road to glamour was not an easy one; the actress hates to use the word struggle for it.

While talking about her highs and lows, Aditi added: "I don’t want to use the word ‘struggle’. A part of being an artist is knowing that there are going to be ups and down. The idea is to be able to choose to believe and keep dreaming and believing that those dreams will come true. That takes gut and a kind of steadiness.”

Hydari also revealed that people used to take her granted for being so tiny. "Oh Aditi, if I do phoo, you will fly, and if we touch you, you will break."

She further stated that she has often received unrequested advice as well from many people: "I know that sometimes we get led a certain way and confused and people give a lot of advice. But I believe in keep bringing myself back, keeping the child alive in me alive and just keep dreaming. That, I would say, is what I hold on to and protect. I’ve been lucky enough to have people around me who also protect that in me.”

Aditi Rao Hydari is known for playing diverse roles in films like: Wazir, Kalank, Yeh Saali Zindagi and many more, reports Etimes. 

