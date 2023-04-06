 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Will Prince Harry, Meghan Markle regret decision to quit royal family?

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Apr 06, 2023

File Footage 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may soon feel remorse over their decision to quit Royal family after seeing Queen Camilla’s grandchildren getting prominent roles at King Charles’ coronation.

Royal commentator Richard Eden said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would soon realize their mistake while pointing out that even Camilla’s friends have major roles at the upcoming historic event.

Taking to Twitter, the Daily Mail’s Diary Editor suggested that the California-based Royal couple must be keeping an eye on the guest list of the coronation scheduled for May 6th.

“I wonder if #PrinceHarry and #Meghan, as they read the news that three of Camilla's grandchildren, and even children of friends such as David and Rose Cholmondeley, have prominent roles at #KingCharles's historic #Coronation, will regret their decision to quit the #Royal Family?” he tweeted.

Despite getting an invite for the coronation, Harry and Meghan have still not revealed whether or not they will be flying to UK to witness Charles and Camilla’s big day.

More From Entertainment:

'The Little Mermaid' film music adds consent

'The Little Mermaid' film music adds consent
Jisoo from Blackpink takes her first solo win on Show Champion

Jisoo from Blackpink takes her first solo win on Show Champion
K-pop group IVE drops stunning new teasers for upcoming album

K-pop group IVE drops stunning new teasers for upcoming album
Prince Harry, William should ‘bury the hatchet by now’ video

Prince Harry, William should ‘bury the hatchet by now’
Royals 'can't have it both ways' if they quit Firm: Sarah Ferguson flays Prince Harry

Royals 'can't have it both ways' if they quit Firm: Sarah Ferguson flays Prince Harry
Drake receives support from father amid Kanye West ‘trolling’ claims

Drake receives support from father amid Kanye West ‘trolling’ claims
Suga from BTS adds new dates to his solo tour

Suga from BTS adds new dates to his solo tour
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry holding King Charles in limbo over Archie, Lilibet video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry holding King Charles in limbo over Archie, Lilibet
'Super Mario Bros. Movie' snubs 'DK' composer

'Super Mario Bros. Movie' snubs 'DK' composer
Jisoo from Blackpink drops ‘Flower’ dance performance video

Jisoo from Blackpink drops ‘Flower’ dance performance video
Donald Glover teases 'Star Wars' return

Donald Glover teases 'Star Wars' return
Disney+ reveals new details about BTS’ Suga’s documentary

Disney+ reveals new details about BTS’ Suga’s documentary