Will Prince Harry, Meghan Markle regret decision to quit royal family?

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may soon feel remorse over their decision to quit Royal family after seeing Queen Camilla’s grandchildren getting prominent roles at King Charles’ coronation.



Royal commentator Richard Eden said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would soon realize their mistake while pointing out that even Camilla’s friends have major roles at the upcoming historic event.

Taking to Twitter, the Daily Mail’s Diary Editor suggested that the California-based Royal couple must be keeping an eye on the guest list of the coronation scheduled for May 6th.

“I wonder if #PrinceHarry and #Meghan, as they read the news that three of Camilla's grandchildren, and even children of friends such as David and Rose Cholmondeley, have prominent roles at #KingCharles's historic #Coronation, will regret their decision to quit the #Royal Family?” he tweeted.

Despite getting an invite for the coronation, Harry and Meghan have still not revealed whether or not they will be flying to UK to witness Charles and Camilla’s big day.