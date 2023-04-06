Will King Charles latest move save monarchy?

King Charles on Wednesday revealed that Camilla will become "Queen Camilla" following the Coronation, the third time her post-accession title has changed.



Royal experts have started to speculate about the latest move of the Britain's King, questing whether it would help save the monarchy amid ongoing crisis.

A royal expert has claimed that Queen Camilla 'won't save the monarchy' as 'crisis brews slowly' ahead of her and King Charles III's coronation.



She could not be enough to sway public opinion on the royals amid ongoing crisis, according to an expert.



Good Morning Britain's presenters Adil Ray and Kate Garraway, in latest episode, with Jack Royston and Arthur Edwards discussed whether Camilla can save the monarchy.

Sharing his thoughts on the topic, Edwards sang Camilla's praises, asserting that she is "very loyal" to the King, who she has made "so happy", while, Royston tried to give an honest opinion by highlighting harsh reality check.

"This is all well and good but the monarchy has a massive problem waiting down the line," Royston interrupted.

The expert added: "There's a kind of time bomb waiting to go off which is that, sure Camilla and Charles are popular among older British people but 18 to 24-year-olds have swung quite hard against monarchy over the years."

King and the Queen are all set to be officially crowned together in a Westminster Abbey ceremony on May 6.

An official invitation sent out by King to more than 2,000 guests welcomes them to the "Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III & Queen Camilla".