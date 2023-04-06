 
Thursday Apr 06 2023
King Charles replaces Prince Harry on balcony with ‘invisible’ royal

Thursday Apr 06, 2023

file footage

King Charles has reportedly decided to allow just one non-working royal on the Buckingham Palace balcony on his coronation, seeming to replace Prince Harry with another royal who is considered ‘invisible’.

As per Mirror UK, only 15 people have been allowed to accompany the monarch on the Buckingham Palace balcony after the coronation in what is sure to be a thrilling end to the festivities, with only working royals allowed.

This means that whether they choose to attend or not, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not have a spot on the balcony, much like Prince Andrew, who is also not a working royal anymore after his sex abuse scandal.

However, as per reports, Princess Anne’s husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, who is not a working member of the royal family, will be one of the 15 on the balcony with King Charles.

Sir Tim, who is often called the ‘invisible’ member of the royal family, will join his wife Princess Anne, Charles’ younger sister, alongside other senior royals like Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

He also appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year in June.

Other royal family members expected to be on the balcony include Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, The Duke of Kent and his wife Princess Alexandra, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester. 

