Madhu Chopra reveals reason why Priyanka Chopra lost many films

Priyanka Chopra lost many films due to THIS reason

Madhu Chopra in a recent appearance revealed the reason why Priyanka Chopra lost many films. She revealed that Priyanka refused to do certain scenes in the films.

At a recent interaction at Josh Talks Asha, she said, “Both, she (Priyanka) and I were new to the film industry and the beauty industry. So, it was like one blind man leading another blind man. I had studied law and knew finance. So, I used to oversee her legal matter though she had good lawyers. I also overlooked her finances because I had knowledge. I had to be with her everywhere, be it narrations or meetings."

She further added, "One day we decided that she will not have any meetings, she will not go out anywhere, she will not fraternize after 7-7.30 in the evening. She stood firm on this decision. She did not do what she was not comfortable with. She lost many films because she refused to do some scenes which she thought are not worth it."