Friday Apr 07 2023
‘Chris Rock: Selective Outrage’ hits new streaming milestone on US ranking

Friday Apr 07, 2023

Chris Rock has set a streaming record with his latest comedy special for Netflix, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, it has been reported.

Rock, 58, who addressed the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap for the first time in the comedy special – has earned the title of the most-streamed comedy special in a measured week from March 6-12, according to Nielsen.

The comedian’s March 4th performance at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre marked the most-streamed comedy special in the six years Nielsen has been tracking the statistics, Deadline reported.

The outlet also reported that the comedy special had a 48 percent spike from its debut weekend audience to 798 million viewing minutes.

The Selective Outrage crossed the viewership number of Dave Chappelle's Sticks and Stones special, which was a previous record holder with 573 million viewed minutes in a week.

According to Deadline, the comedy special was also ranked in the top four most-streamed comedy specials for the week before in spite of a limited timeframe (24 hours) of availability after debuting on a Saturday, with 418 million viewed minutes. 

