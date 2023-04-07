 
Jeremy Renner shares THIS Marvel costar 'was at my bedside' after snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner shares THIS Marvel costar 'was at my bedside' after snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner detailed the challenging recovery period after surviving a near-fatal snowplow accident earlier this year.

The Marvel, 52, star highlighted the support of his friends and fellow actors and revealed his Hurt Locker co-star Anthony Mackie, 44, was right there beside him after the horrific accident.

Renner, in his latest interview with Diane Sawyer, praised his fellow Avengers castmate for support. “It's the actions,” the Mayor of Kingstown star said after Sawyer, 77, asked him about “the best thing anyone said to you” following the accident.

"Mackie was there at my bedside in Reno," the Rennervations actor added, as the broadcast highlighted kind words sent from Renner's Marvel costars Chris Evans, Chris Pratt and Evangeline Lilly.

Renner suffered several critical injuries including 30 broken bones, a collapsed lung and had his liver pierced by a shattered rib in the death-defying accident on New Year's Day.

Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview — A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph is now available to stream on Hulu.

