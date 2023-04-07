 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s drug use criticism ‘is rubbish’: ‘Get over it!’

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 07, 2023

File Footage

An expert has just rushed to Prince Harry’s defense and has urged people to “just get over” his drug use admission because the Duke “isn’t a threat to the US.”

Journalist and author Ernest Owens brought these claims and admissions to light.

He believes the incoming calls for Prince Harry’s visa application are “absolute rubbish” because people need to “just get over it.”

According to Sky News Australia, Mr Owens believes, “Prince Harry does not pose a threat to the United States."

“He has really embraced the American culture, he is very modern, he’s progressive and he really represents the kind of spirit that a lot of particular millennials and Gen Z look for in a public figure such as him.”

“There are so many more important things going on in the world than badgering about a visa … he’s fine, he’s okay … get over it.”

More From Entertainment:

Suga from BTS releases trailer for upcoming solo documentary

Suga from BTS releases trailer for upcoming solo documentary
Prince Harry warned about US citizenship

Prince Harry warned about US citizenship
Blackpink’s Lisa becomes fastest female K-pop soloist to hit 600 million views

Blackpink’s Lisa becomes fastest female K-pop soloist to hit 600 million views
Marvel star Simu Liu shares new single 'Don't inspired by his own life

Marvel star Simu Liu shares new single 'Don't inspired by his own life
Prince Harry knows there is ‘no going back’: ‘Can’t miss this opportunity’ video

Prince Harry knows there is ‘no going back’: ‘Can’t miss this opportunity’
Music critic faces backlash after ignoring BTS’ Jimin’s achievements

Music critic faces backlash after ignoring BTS’ Jimin’s achievements
Won Young from K-pop group IVE’s sister signs on with an agency

Won Young from K-pop group IVE’s sister signs on with an agency
Taylor Swift hides in janitor cart to arrive at Eras tour show, TikTok clip shows

Taylor Swift hides in janitor cart to arrive at Eras tour show, TikTok clip shows
Suga from BTS releases emotional pre-release track featuring IU

Suga from BTS releases emotional pre-release track featuring IU
Jennifer Lopez sparks backlash after launching alcohol brand despite being a non-drinker

Jennifer Lopez sparks backlash after launching alcohol brand despite being a non-drinker
'Succession' star Justine Lupe sheds light on Willa's relationship with Connor

'Succession' star Justine Lupe sheds light on Willa's relationship with Connor
Emily Ratajkowski gets candid about her and Pete Davidson’s ‘short-lived romance’

Emily Ratajkowski gets candid about her and Pete Davidson’s ‘short-lived romance’