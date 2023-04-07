Prince Harry’s drug use criticism ‘is rubbish’: ‘Get over it!’

File Footage

An expert has just rushed to Prince Harry’s defense and has urged people to “just get over” his drug use admission because the Duke “isn’t a threat to the US.”



Journalist and author Ernest Owens brought these claims and admissions to light.

He believes the incoming calls for Prince Harry’s visa application are “absolute rubbish” because people need to “just get over it.”

According to Sky News Australia, Mr Owens believes, “Prince Harry does not pose a threat to the United States."

“He has really embraced the American culture, he is very modern, he’s progressive and he really represents the kind of spirit that a lot of particular millennials and Gen Z look for in a public figure such as him.”

“There are so many more important things going on in the world than badgering about a visa … he’s fine, he’s okay … get over it.”