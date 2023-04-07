 
Jennifer Lopez sparks backlash after launching alcohol brand despite being a non-drinker

Jennifer Lopez landed in trouble after she launched her alcohol brand, Delola, despite being a "non-drinker."

Taking to Instagram, the Shotgun Wedding star dropped a video featuring the new Italian coast-inspired beverage while explaining the benefits of her new product.

“I have been grinding non-stop for decades, and more and more I’m realizing the importance of enjoying life,” the singer-actor said in the video.

“I just wanted to create something better — something better tasting, better ingredients, something I would want to drink with my friends and family, and that is Delola," added Lopez.

However, the post met with severe backlash as fans called her out for being a “hypocrite” as she has previously said that she does not drink and has been vocal about it's side effects.

“Oh wow. This is disappointing,” one user wrote as per OK! Magazine. “Why not create a NA brand considering you’ve been outspoken about the negative effects of alcohol and that you yourself don’t drink? This feels so off-brand for you, genuinely curious why you’re selling alcohol.”

“Jlo you don’t drink. This is like something that is known and has been pointed out on numerous occasions. I mean….I get it — a coin is a coin — but mama you don’t drink alcohol,” another penned.

“She doesn’t even drink but get that bag girl,” another quipped while one said, “But you literally don’t drink? This is such a money grab ugh.”

One fan even pointed out that Lopez’s husband, Ben Affleck, was an alcohol addict and has been to rehab multiple times in the past.

“Ah capitalism strikes again,” the fan wrote while noting that JLo has even talked about how bad alcohol is for her skin.

Despite her "promoting alcohol under the guise of ‘living a little,’" the comment added that the substance "is not part of her lifestyle (not to mention Ben’s past issues). But hey, we’ll all flip for a dollar right?”

