 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Suga from BTS releases trailer for upcoming solo documentary

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 07, 2023

The documentary will follow the rapper as he goes on a road trip across several cities
The documentary will follow the rapper as he goes on a road trip across several cities

K-pop group BTS’ Suga has released the trailer for his new first-ever solo documentary named SUGA: Road to D-DAY. The documentary will follow the rapper as he goes on a road trip across several cities.

It will also show the production process behind the third instalment of his Agust D series named D-Day: “I’m 30. Things you can do when you’re 30…wouldn’t there be a lot? I believe the producing of Suga should at least be to the point of ‘it’s pretty good,’”

He also speaks about how the album came together, explaining that he wanted to be free from his negative thoughts: “I think about quitting music hundreds of times a day. But if we get together and do it, we can do it. [Since] Making music is this much fun.”

More From Entertainment:

Music critic faces backlash after ignoring BTS’ Jimin’s achievements

Music critic faces backlash after ignoring BTS’ Jimin’s achievements
Won Young from K-pop group IVE’s sister signs on with an agency

Won Young from K-pop group IVE’s sister signs on with an agency
Taylor Swift hides in janitor cart to arrive at Eras tour show, TikTok clip shows

Taylor Swift hides in janitor cart to arrive at Eras tour show, TikTok clip shows
Suga from BTS releases emotional pre-release track featuring IU

Suga from BTS releases emotional pre-release track featuring IU
Jennifer Lopez sparks backlash after launching alcohol brand despite being a non-drinker

Jennifer Lopez sparks backlash after launching alcohol brand despite being a non-drinker
'Succession' star Justine Lupe sheds light on Willa's relationship with Connor

'Succession' star Justine Lupe sheds light on Willa's relationship with Connor
Emily Ratajkowski gets candid about her and Pete Davidson’s ‘short-lived romance’

Emily Ratajkowski gets candid about her and Pete Davidson’s ‘short-lived romance’
Olivia Wilde had 'epic meltdown' after watching Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski viral video

Olivia Wilde had 'epic meltdown' after watching Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski viral video
Former K-pop group Loona member Chuu signs with new agency

Former K-pop group Loona member Chuu signs with new agency
Michael J. Fox opens up about Parkinson’s diagnosis in ‘Still’

Michael J. Fox opens up about Parkinson’s diagnosis in ‘Still’
5 Seconds of Summer announce 2023 world tour

5 Seconds of Summer announce 2023 world tour
Fans upset after Disney leaves Demi Lovato out of 40th-Anniversary post

Fans upset after Disney leaves Demi Lovato out of 40th-Anniversary post