 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Martha Stewart shares how she looks ‘amazing’ at 81

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 07, 2023

Martha Stewart shares how she looks ‘amazing’ at 81

In a new Instagram post shared Wednesday, lifestyle mogul Martha Stewart gave fans a look at her spa day following a flight cancellation.

Stewart used the spare time for an impromptu self-care session at John Barrett Salon in New York City whilst also revealing to followers how she looks ‘this amazing’.

"I used the newly found time to get a manicure pedicure by Luda and a haircut by the maestro himself @johnbarrettnyc. The new do is refreshing and lovely!" Stewart, 81, wrote under a mirror selfie showing off her layered blonde bob.

When a fan asked: "What the f are you doing? How are you looking this amazing?"

Stewart promptly shared her daily regimen, revealing that she eats "very well," does Pilates three times a week and goes horseback riding once a week. Drinking a green juice daily is also part of her routine, Steward announced. Moreover, she revealed that she doesn’t smoke.

Martha Helen Stewart is an American retail businesswoman, writer, and television personality. As founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, she gained success through a variety of business ventures, including broadcasting, merchandising and e-commerce.

More From Entertainment:

Marvel star Simu Liu shares new single 'Don't inspired by his own life

Marvel star Simu Liu shares new single 'Don't inspired by his own life
Prince Harry knows there is ‘no going back’: ‘Can’t miss this opportunity’ video

Prince Harry knows there is ‘no going back’: ‘Can’t miss this opportunity’
Music critic faces backlash after ignoring BTS’ Jimin’s achievements

Music critic faces backlash after ignoring BTS’ Jimin’s achievements
Won Young from K-pop group IVE’s sister signs on with an agency

Won Young from K-pop group IVE’s sister signs on with an agency
Taylor Swift hides in janitor cart to arrive at Eras tour show, TikTok clip shows

Taylor Swift hides in janitor cart to arrive at Eras tour show, TikTok clip shows
Suga from BTS releases emotional pre-release track featuring IU

Suga from BTS releases emotional pre-release track featuring IU
Jennifer Lopez sparks backlash after launching alcohol brand despite being a non-drinker

Jennifer Lopez sparks backlash after launching alcohol brand despite being a non-drinker
'Succession' star Justine Lupe sheds light on Willa's relationship with Connor

'Succession' star Justine Lupe sheds light on Willa's relationship with Connor
Emily Ratajkowski gets candid about her and Pete Davidson’s ‘short-lived romance’

Emily Ratajkowski gets candid about her and Pete Davidson’s ‘short-lived romance’
Olivia Wilde had 'epic meltdown' after watching Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski viral video

Olivia Wilde had 'epic meltdown' after watching Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski viral video
Former K-pop group Loona member Chuu signs with new agency

Former K-pop group Loona member Chuu signs with new agency
Michael J. Fox opens up about Parkinson’s diagnosis in ‘Still’

Michael J. Fox opens up about Parkinson’s diagnosis in ‘Still’