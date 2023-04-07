Gulshan Grover feels ‘excited’ about working with Vishal Bhardwaj

Gulshan Grover talks about his experience with Vishal Bhardwaj

Veteran actor Gulshan Grover got a chance to work with his dream filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj. He made an interesting revelation that he rejected at least 60-70 web series before he signed his project.

As he referred Vishal as his favorite director, Grover said, “I must have rejected more than 60-70 web series in the past one year and when this opportunity to work with Vishal Bhardwaj — for a story like this, with a cast this good and a role this interesting — came to me, I immediately said yes. There were no second thoughts.”

He further added, “There are filmmakers whom I love, whose style of work I appreciate, and he was always on top of that list. He is very compassionate and gels very well with his cast,” the actor gushes, adding that what also drew him to Bhardwaj’s style of work was his “attention to detail”.