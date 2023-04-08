 
time Saturday Apr 08 2023
S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole, 46, who died on Thursday was spotted dancing happily just one day before his death.

The singer was seen dancing, while flashing a big smile on his face as he wandered in the English countryside on Wednesday.

According to new photos obtained by Page Six, the British singer was seen in high spirits with a goofy grin and busted out into freestyle dance moves.

Cattermole dressed casually in dark-colored jeans, a navy T-shirt, a matching windbreaker, Nike sneakers with yellow shoelaces and mirrored sunglasses.

Paul Cattermole spotted dancing happily a day before his death: see photos

This lively outing came nearly 24 hours before his sudden and tragic death at the age of 46 on Thursday.

S Club 7 announced the sad news of his passing in a statement shared on the pop group’s official Instagram on Friday.

“We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel,” the musical group said in the statement.

“We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.”

His family shared in a separate statement that Cattermole was found at his home in Dorset, England, and later pronounced dead.

However, the singer's cause of death is still not known.

Cattermole passed away nearly two months after the Bring It All Back singers revealed that they would be reuniting for a tour to celebrate 25 years since S Club 7’s formation.

The pop group consists of members Cattermole, Rachel Stevens, 44, Tina Barrett, 46, Jon Lee, 40, Jo O’Meara, 43, Bradley McIntosh, 41, and Hannah Spearritt, 42, had signed on for 11 tour dates across Europe.

"Obviously, we’re bringing the nostalgia. Obviously, we’re bringing the late ’90s, early [2000s], so it’s a lot of fun. It’s very positive, our music, very positive," McIntosh announced on the BBC’s The One Show in February.

"And I think in today’s times you need a bit of positive, you need a bit of picking up, so that’s what we’re here to do."

As reported by Daily Mail last week, Cattermole and his ex-girlfriend Spearritt, who dated from 2001 to 2006, had recently made amends after a years-long feud.

