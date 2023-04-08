 
Saturday Apr 08 2023
Prince William ‘lacks compassion’ for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

time Saturday Apr 08, 2023

Prince William has reportedly put his foot down, with Prince Harry and warned King Charles against ‘putting any faith’ in the Sussex duo moving forward.

Royal expert and commentator Robert Jobson made these admissions.

He believes the Royal Family has wound up losing any and all faith in Prince Harry.

His admissions were made in the book titled Our King, and according to MailOnline, warns, “In the aftermath, William went to his father and told him that the Royal Family needed a clear strategy in dealing with the renegade royals. Charles agreed.”

Not only had Harry heavily implied to Oprah that a member of the family was racist, but he’d had the gall to claim that his father and brother knew they were ‘trapped’ in their royal roles — ‘and I have huge compassion for that,’ he had added, twisting the knife.”

Before concluding, Mr Jobson also added, “Both Charles and William had been extremely upset by Harry’s arrogance, aghast at his lack of discretion and furious that he’d had the audacity to speak about their supposed feelings.”

