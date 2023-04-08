 
Saturday Apr 08 2023
Web Desk

Meghan Markle only backs truths that ‘make her look good’

Web Desk

Saturday Apr 08, 2023

Experts believe Meghan Markle’s preferred truth has “a lot of victimhood” because she only “wants the truth to be something which makes her look good.”

Royal columnist Louise Roberts brought these accusations and admissions to light.

His admissions were shared during an interview with Sky News Australia.

There, Mr Roberts was quoted saying, “Meghan is all about truth and truth for the rest of us is sort of facts and data and pretty much stuff that can be proven by a number of sources.”

“But of course, Meghan wants the truth to be something which makes her look good or if it doesn’t make her look good then it’s something she can attach her victimhood status to.”

