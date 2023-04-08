Islamabad police take PTI’s Gandapur into custody from DI Khan

Police take Ali Amin Gandapur into custody in Dera Ismail Khan on March 6, 2023. — Twitter/@Jhagra

Gandapur was arrested on April 6 in Dera Ismail Khan.

Separate FIRs registered against him in capital, Punjab.

He will be produced before court as soon as he reaches capital.

A court in Dera Ismail Khan on Saturday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur to the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police in a case registered against him at the capital's Police Station Golra.

The former federal minister and PTI central leader was arrested by the police in DI Khan on Thursday in separate cases filed by Islamabad and Punjab police.



Earlier today, a judicial magistrate in DI Khan ordered to hand over the PTI leader to the ICT police. Meanwhile, the PTI’s supporters staged protests against Gandapur’s arrest

After obtaining the court’s order, a police party of the ICT took the PTI leader from DI Khan's central jail and left for Islamabad, where he would be produced before a court.



A day earlier, a local court Gandapur to central jail on six-day judicial remand, ensuring his presence in separate cases filed by Islamabad and Punjab police.

Accepting his plea, the judicial magistrate Mazhar Ali rejected the two cases registered by DI Khan police against him.

The magistrate also rejected the plea of Islamabad and Punjab police seeking physical custody of the PTI leader in separate cases registered against him.

The judicial magistrate directed the representatives of both Islamabad and Punjab police to fulfil and complete the required documentation for further hearing proceedings.

PTI leadership strongly condemned the arrest, terming the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government in the centre a "fascist" administration.