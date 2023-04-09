 
time Sunday Apr 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Four million people react to Blake Lively's latest pictures

Blake Lively has taken the internet by storm with her latest pictures posted on Instagram.

The Ryan Reynolds' wife shared multiple pictures of herself and her family on the photo and video sharing app.

Tennis star Maria Sharapova was prominent among those who commented one Lively's picture while hundreds of her fans shared the pictures on Twitter, Facebook and other social media websites.

Four million people liked her Instagram within a few hours after they shared on the Facebook-owned platform.

The Gossip Girl star gave a glimpse into her getaway with husband Ryan Reynolds and their family on Instagram April 8. The 35-year-old included a photo of herself posing in a black cutout by a pool overlooking the ocean, another swimsuit selfie taken on a balcony and a pic of Ryan smiling on the beach.

Blake and Ryan were joined on the trip by their respective moms, Tammy Reynolds and Elaine Lively, who posed with the couple for a group snap on the sand.

