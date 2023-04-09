Donald Trump gets front row seat at UFC

Former president Donald Trump on Saturday night at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 287 with UFC President Dana White. — Twitter/@shaneyyricch

A huge crowd warmly welcomed former president Donald Trump on Saturday night at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 287 as he came and sat in the front row with US star boxer Mike Tyson and Dana White in the Miami-Dade Arena, reported The Independent.



Videos emerged on social media showing former president Trump entering and meeting with people while the crowd greeted him at his entry.

Donald Trump is a friend of UFC President Dana White and has earlier attended several other such events of mixed martial arts for promotion.



Trump who has been indicted on 34 criminal charges by a Manhattan court on Tuesday can be seen seated alongside Tyson and White.

The former US president on Tuesday pleaded not guilty on all charges and alleged the prosecutors of election interference and a witch hunt against him.

After knocking out Santiago Ponzinibbio, UFC fighter Kevin Holland came outside the ring to meet with the Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential race.

Kevin Holland kept speaking with Trump from his cage between the rounds.

Earlier this week, a 76-year-old also met with UFC fighter and Miami native Jorge Masvidal who was on the UFC 287 card. The fighter met with Trump at his home in Mar-a-Lago after attending one of Trump’s rallies.

After retiring from MMA with a loss to Gilbert Burns, Masvidal said: "Greatest president in the history of the world, I love that guy."