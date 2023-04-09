 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Louis delights royal fans with first Easter service appearance

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 09, 2023

Prince Louis delights royal fans with first Easter service appearance
Prince Louis delights royal fans with first Easter service appearance

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s youngest son Prince Louis delighted the royal fans as he joined the family at Easter Mattins service for the first time on Sunday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the Easter service in St. George’s Chapal at Windsor Castle along with King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, and their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince Louis, four, surely delighted the royal fans as Kate and William’s youngest child made his very first appearance at the traditional Easter Sunday service.

Louis can be seen walking hand-in-hand with mother Kate Middleton in sharp suit jacket, tie, and powder blue shorts.

The Princess of Wales also looked radiant in a bright blue dress.

Today's service marks the first since the death of Queen Elizabeth last September. 

More From Entertainment:

'Renfield' star weighs in on fresh Dracula take

'Renfield' star weighs in on fresh Dracula take
Ariana Madix parties with friends after 'Scandoval'

Ariana Madix parties with friends after 'Scandoval'
Doja Cat announces major change in her upcoming music

Doja Cat announces major change in her upcoming music
Hugh Grant: 'Audiences hate actors'

Hugh Grant: 'Audiences hate actors'
Melissa McCarthy says she was influenced by drag when plying Ursula

Melissa McCarthy says she was influenced by drag when plying Ursula
Chrissy Teigen details hilarious bedtime routine for newborn baby Esti

Chrissy Teigen details hilarious bedtime routine for newborn baby Esti

Prince William, Kate Middleton fear letting Prince George have Coronation ‘regrets’ video

Prince William, Kate Middleton fear letting Prince George have Coronation ‘regrets’
'Star Wars' showrunner teases 'The Acolyte'

'Star Wars' showrunner teases 'The Acolyte'
Rob Lowe presents sobriety chip to son on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

Rob Lowe presents sobriety chip to son on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'
Ed Sheeran cheers on wife Cherry after taking break from global tour video

Ed Sheeran cheers on wife Cherry after taking break from global tour
'Saturday Night Live' mocks Trump in Easter spoof

'Saturday Night Live' mocks Trump in Easter spoof
‘Super Mario Bros.’ smashes box-office projections

‘Super Mario Bros.’ smashes box-office projections