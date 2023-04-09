 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘two people making middling CVs’ without titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been reduced to “are two people making middling content, with middling CVs and a mortgage about as big as a small nation state’s GDP”, without royal titles by their side

Royal expert and commentator Daniela Elser issued these revelations.

According to the New Zealand Herald she slammed the ‘obvious need’ for the couple to head back to the UK and be ‘constantly reminded’ of the life they left behind, because their ‘livelihoods’ depend on royal clout.

Ms Elser even went as far as to point out how “Take away their titles, take away who his family is and they are two people making middling content, with middling CVs and a mortgage about as big as a small nation state’s GDP.”

“So I ask you, can they afford to skip any opportunity to top up their royal juju? Can they risk excluding themselves from what could be one of the biggest TV events in history?”

