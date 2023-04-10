 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Monday Apr 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Jamie Lee Curtis commends singer Karol G for calling out GQ magazine

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 10, 2023

Jamie Lee Curtis commends singer Karol G for calling out GQ magazine
Jamie Lee Curtis commends singer Karol G for calling out GQ magazine

'Everything Everywhere' star Jamie Lee Curtis spoke in support of Karol G after the singer revealed her photo on the GQ magazine cover was photoshopped.

The award-winning Colombian artist shared her frustration on Instagram complaining that her photo on a recent GQ magazine cover went through retouches that she had not approved. The singer said that the magazine image does not reflect her real face and body.

The singer added that she was originally excited about the opportunity, but felt disrespected when the cover came out because the photo did not represent her accurately.

Days later Jamie Lee Curtis lent her voice to the matter, praising Karol G for publicly taking a stand.

“I’m so happy that @karolg is bringing awareness to an issue I have been concerned about for a long time,” Curtis wrote on Saturday.

“We are human beings. We are not AI and this genocide against what is naturally beautiful is alarming and needs to be talked about.”

Her post continued, “There are a few people being very vocal like [Justine Bateman] and [Andie MacDowell] and myself and I’m very encouraged that a younger person is joining the chorus of disapproval. The cosmeceutical industrial complex wants you to look in the mirror and hate yourself and then buy their bullshit.”


More From Entertainment:

Nicola Peltz pens sweet first anniversary note for husband Brooklyn Beckham video

Nicola Peltz pens sweet first anniversary note for husband Brooklyn Beckham
Debi Mazar showers love on ‘beautiful’ pal Madonna amid intense criticism video

Debi Mazar showers love on ‘beautiful’ pal Madonna amid intense criticism

Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonders spend Easter Sunday with Martha Stewart

Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonders spend Easter Sunday with Martha Stewart
Brooklyn, Nicola quash feud rumours by celebrating wedding anniversary with David, Victoria

Brooklyn, Nicola quash feud rumours by celebrating wedding anniversary with David, Victoria

Taylor Swift fans uncover hints of Joe Alwyn split during Eras Tour

Taylor Swift fans uncover hints of Joe Alwyn split during Eras Tour
'Super Mario' movie hops to a huge N. American opening

'Super Mario' movie hops to a huge N. American opening
Kim Kardashian highlights Donald Trump's order in favour of a 'broken man'

Kim Kardashian highlights Donald Trump's order in favour of a 'broken man'

People who will play historic roles at the heart of the Coronation Service announced

People who will play historic roles at the heart of the Coronation Service announced
Special emoji for King Charles coronation goes live

Special emoji for King Charles coronation goes live

King Charles and Camilla to break royal tradition at coronation

King Charles and Camilla to break royal tradition at coronation

King Charles' coronation invitation to Meghan and Harry being circulated online is fake

King Charles' coronation invitation to Meghan and Harry being circulated online is fake

Prince Andrew appears in high spirit as he attends first Easter service of King Charles reign

Prince Andrew appears in high spirit as he attends first Easter service of King Charles reign