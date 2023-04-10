 
Raveena Tandon on receiving Padma Shri: 'I was very thankful'

Raveena Tandon also shares her expereince of being honoured with Padma Shri by the President of India
Raveena Tandon expresses feelings on receiving the prestigious Padma Shri Award.  

Raveena revealed when she first heard that she had won a Padma Shri, she felt very thankful.

"I was very thankful that my work was being recognised and today I am being honoured in front of the nation. It was really a beautiful feeling. And the second thought was I wish my dad (Ravi Tandon) was here to see it for sure."

She further shared her expereince of receiving the honourable award from President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"Well, she was humble and so sweet. Because as soon as I went to receive the award from her, she looked at me and said, 'I am so happy and I have seen all your films. I am happy that I am giving you this award'. I said 'ma'am the honour is completely mine as I am receiving this award from your hand'. I think it was a little bit of mutual admiration. It was so humble and sweet of her to say that. That really made my day."

The actress further remarked: "Then I turned around and saw the beautiful faces of my children (Rasha and Ranbir) and my husband (Anil Thadani). And it was all worth it. They were really very happy and beaming with pride."

On the work front, Raveen Tandon has Patna Shukla and Ghudchadi in the kitty. Moreover, she will also star in the Aranyak Season 2, reports Indiatoday. 

