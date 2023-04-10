 
Showbiz
time Monday Apr 10 2023
Amitabh Bachchan goes 'cold turkey' on alcohol and cigarettes. The actor explains how

time Monday Apr 10, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan opened up about his previous decisions to quit smoking and drink together.

The Bollywood legend expressed his thoughts on past habits on Tumblr, "Yes there were a few other instances noticed, in school and in college, when this intoxicant played havoc due to its excess... and then when in job in the City of Joy (Kolkata), the natural curriculum seemed to be in line with that phrase ‘social drinking’... I shall not deny the consumption of it, but its reason or resolve in leaving for years and years now, I shall not deliberate... it is a personal choice and demeanour... yes I do not... but why the announce of it .."

Following, the veteran actor shared how he quit those habits.

"As is the case with the cigarette... in abundance in the years of free, and the sudden and immediate resolve to leave it.. and the way to leave is really quite simple... chuck that glass of the intoxicant, while in the middle of it and crush the ‘ciggi (cigarette)’ on your lips at the same time and... sayonara (goodbye in Japanese)... the very best way to be in riddance… not some part time exigencies to stop the use... its the removal of the cancer at once... done at the rush of a stroke... the more the dwindling, the greater the undesired habit of remaining."

